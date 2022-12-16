Here is the Watseka Public Library Two Week Look Ahead:
Come check out the Christmas decorations and Winter Wonderland in the children's section! Soon, it will be transformed into Narnia!
The Watseka Public Library will be CLOSED from Saturday December 24th through Monday December 26th for the Christmas Holiday.
Beginning Tuesday, December 27th we will have the Kid's Drop-in Craft: "Bead Candy Canes" available.
Tuesday, December 27th we will have Baby Book Club at 10:00AM.
The Library will be closed Saturday, December 31st through Monday, January 2nd for the New Year's Holiday
The week of January 3rd we will have the Kid's Drop-in Craft: "Paper Icicles" available.
Tuesday, January 3rd will begin our "Read a Classic" challenge.The Library has acquired a scratch- off poster of the "Top 100 Books of all time in all Genres." Be the first person to read any of the classic books on the poster in 2023, and you will get to scratch off the poster square, and you will earn a ticket into the grand prize drawing for a kindle!
Preschool Story Time is moving to WEDNESDAYS in January! This change will go into effect Wednesday January 4th at 10:00AM. The theme will be "New Year Fun."
The library will be showing all three Chronicles of Narnia movies for all ages on the big screen in the meeting room on the first three Thursdays of January. The first movie, “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe” will play Thursday, January 5th at 4PM. These movies are PG, therefore any child under the age of 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Children must be picked up by 6:30PM.
If anyone is interested in starting a club that meets at the library, please email your proposal to Darcy at watsekadirector@gmail.com
The Watseka Public Library is open to the public! If you live inside the city limits or own property inside the city limits there is no fee for your library card. Non resident cards are also available for a fee.