GILMAN, ILLINOIS — Owen Pree, son of Dan and Tammy Pree from Gilman, Illinois, showed the Grand Champion meat Pen of Rabbits at the Illinois State Fair, according to information provided.
Pree is a repeat champion and the Pree family are three time Illinois State Fair Meat Pen Champions.
Owen’s meat pen sold on the Illinois State Fair’s Governors Auction on Aug. 17.
Buyers of his champion pen were George Obernaegle and Agrivest Incorporated for $4,000.
Owen is a member of the Country Kickers 4-H club.