The Board of Directors of Prairie State Legal Services, Inc. will meet at 1 p.m. Sept. 8, according to information from the agency. The meeting is open to the public. Anyone interested in attending may come to the Prairie State office at 303 North Main Street, #600, Rockford.
Prairie State Legal Services, Inc. provides representation to low-income and elderly individuals and families in 36 counties in Northern and Central Illinois. To be eligible for free services, clients must meet certain guidelines.
Prairie State Legal Services, Inc. offices are located in Bloomington, Galesburg, Joliet, Kankakee, Moline, Ottawa, Peoria, Rockford, Waukegan, West Chicago, and Woodstock.
Prairie State Legal Services, Inc. receives funding from the Legal Services Corporation, Area Agencies on Aging, United Ways, The Lawyers Trust Fund of Illinois, and other sources.