(ROCKFORD, IL, October 26) – Prairie State Legal Services (PSLS) Kankakee office recently received $6,595 in Community Impact funding from the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties, according to information from Prairie State.
The grant will support the costs of maintaining an office and provide holistic, no-cost legal services to nearly 600 low-income residents in Kankakee and Iroquois Counties. United Way’s Community Impact grants are distributed annually to programs that fight for the health, education, and financial stability of individuals and families in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.