It has been confirmed that a mosquito pool collected from the Watseka area has tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV).

This is the first specimen to test positive for WNV this year in Iroquois County. The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported 27 counties with positive WNV specimens and no human cases during the 2022 season. The Iroquois County Public Health Department continues to monitor for the presence of WNV in mosquitos collected from the Watseka area.

Trending Food Videos