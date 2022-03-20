Plans are underway for the Iroquois County Fair Talent Show this year, according to information from the committee.
The talent show is the main stage production at the Grandstands on Wednesday evening the week of the fair.
Entries for the Iroquois County Talent Show are available on the website iroquoiscofair.com.
Auditions are open to anyone 21 years old and younger who lives or goes to school in Illinois. The fair has opened the talent show to include the surrounding areas.
Even the younger children can compete. In “Future Stars of Iroquois County”, youths through age 8 may compete. The Future Stars are not able to compete at the state talent show convention, but get to enjoy the thrill of showing off their talent.
In the Junior and Senior levels, there are two divisions. All contestants will be competing for prizes and the opportunity to represent Iroquois County at the IAAF State Talent Show Contest in Springfield.
Complete information, rules and entry forms are available by email to iroquoisfairsecretary@gmail.com or at the Iroquois County Fair website, use the exhibitors tab and then the Talent Show Link. Entries must be postmarked by May 1, 2022 to be able to participate. Contestants must be available for an audition on May 22.
Anyone who has questions may call the Talent Show Committee, Pat Ward, 815-383-1269, Pam Hibbert, 815-383-2965, Gary Cahoe at 815-471-4870, or Jordyn Ward at 815-383-1271