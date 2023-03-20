The piano students of Pat Neal, Watseka, will present a recital at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26 at First Christian and Living Hope Church, 546 N. Sixth, Watseka.
The audience will enjoy solos from all the students along with duets with their friends and family members. The Piano Recital Project this year was challenging but each submitted a composition which will be judged by Dr. Paul Kenyon, piano professor at Olivet Nazarene University. Each student will be judged in three age groups: early elementary – 2nd-3rd grades; junior division — 4th-7th grades; and senior division — 8th grade through high school.
The early elementary students will compose an original song with the notes and rhythms written on music staff paper. Junior and senior division students were to choose an easy, very familiar song to everyone, such as “Yankee Doodle,” “Mary Had a Little Lamb,” etc., write the melody and lyrics on staff paper, then proceed to compose three individual “variations” to the main theme. Dr. Kenyon will select a winner in each age division,with winners being announced at the recital.
Students who will participate in the recital are: Addy Andrews of Onarga, Lexi Willms of Clifton, Izzy Steiner, Buckley; Seth Wittenborn, Kate Sabol, David Parmenter, Sophie Simpson, Lance Hamilton, Kelsey Gioja, Ellie Simpson, and Lydia Parmenter, all of Watseka; Lily Heaton and Isaac Heaton of Cissna Park, and Temp Schunke of Milford.
Duet partners will be Erik Parmenter, Watseka, father of David and Lydia; Julia Aaron, Watseka, grandmother of Temp Schunke; Rebecca Wittenborn, Watseka, mother of Seth; Ashlyn Schmid, friend of Lily Heaton; Lincoln Steiner, friend of Isaac Heaton; and Anna Heeren, friend of Izzy Steiner.
The public is cordially invited to attend and enjoy performances by these young, talented musicians and guest performers. A reception will follow the program in the church fellowship hall.