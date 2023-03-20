Piano

The piano students of Pat Neal, Watseka, will present a recital March 26 at First Christian and Living Hope Church, Watseka. In the front row are (left to right): Izzy Steiner, Anna Heeren, Temp Schunke and Julia Aaron. In the middle row are: Lydia Parmenter, Addy Andrews, Ellie Simpson, Kate Sabol, Lincoln Steiner and Rebecca Wittenborn. In the back row are: Lexi Willms, Sophie Simpson, Kelsey Gioja, David Parmenter, Seth Wittenborn and Erik Parmenter. Not present when the picture was taken were Lance Hamilton, Lily Heaton. Ashlyn Schmid and Isaac Heaton.

The piano students of Pat Neal, Watseka, will present a recital at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26 at First Christian and Living Hope Church, 546 N. Sixth, Watseka.

The audience will enjoy solos from all the students along with duets with their friends and family members. The Piano Recital Project this year was challenging but each submitted a composition which will be judged by Dr. Paul Kenyon, piano professor at Olivet Nazarene University. Each student will be judged in three age groups: early elementary – 2nd-3rd grades; junior division — 4th-7th grades; and senior division — 8th grade through high school.

