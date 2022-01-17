The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association will be awarding more than $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the state to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2022-23 academic year.
One of those scholarships will be awarded by Iroquois County Sheriff Clinton J. Perzee, who will be awarding a $500 scholarship.
The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books and fees only, according to information provided. The student must be enrolled full-time at a certified institution of higher learning within Illinois. Full-time online learning is acceptable.
The amount of money available to each county through the ISA for scholarships is related to the number of Illinois Sheriffs’ Association members in that county. Currently Iroquois County has 378 members of the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association.
There will be no restriction on any applicate by reason of race, age, creed, color, sex or national origin. The only limitations are: applicants must be permanent Illinois residents, scholarships must be utilized at the institutions of higher learning within ether State of Illinois, students must be enrolled as full-time students during the 2022-23 school year excluding summer session.
Applications are available at the local sheriff’s police or on the ISA website www.ilsheriff.org/youth-2/.
Students must complete the application, answer the essay question and return all documentation to the sheriff’s office in their permanent county of residence by March 15. It must be postmarked by that date.
Directory of sheriff’s offices is available at the website www.ilsheriff.org.
For more information contact the local sheriff’s office, Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, high school advising center of college financial aid office.