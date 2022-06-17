St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in L’Erable will have its annual Parish Homecoming July 10 on the church grounds.
A mass will be at 11 a.m. A chicken and pork chop dinner will be sold from noon-5 p.m. Dinners include potato, slaw, applesauce, roll, dessert and drink.
A barnyard style tractor pull will be at noon, with weigh-in starting at 10 a.m. Those who want more information can call 815-573-3156.
Kids events will include the kiddie tractor pull, which starts at 1 p.m., coin toss, a corn box and more.
There will also be a fast food stand with ice cream, candy and drinks, raffles, bingo, and more.