L’ERABLE, ILLINOIS — St. John the Baptist Catholic Church will conduct its annual Parish Homecoming on July 11 on the church grounds, which are located 12 miles south of Kankakee, Illinois on Route 45-52 and one mile east.
The celebration will start with Mass at 11 a.m. Chicken and pork chop dinners will be served from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. for a price. The meals are carry-out with only outside seating available.
Back again this year is a “Barnyard style” tractor pull demonstration which starts at noon. The weigh-in for this event starts at 10 a.m. For more information call 815-573-3156. People are invited to take lawn chairs and cheer on their favorite tractors.
The kiddie tractor pull begins at 1 p.m. A coin toss for the kids will be going on all afternoon and they can play in the corn box for fun. There are fat food stands that will also be open.
Other festivities include a 50/50 raffle, bingo, and beer stand.