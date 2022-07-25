Recipe

Photo by Mary Liz Wright. Select fresh and firm pickling cucumbers for preservation. Slice a small portion off of the blossom end and use canning or pickling salt, white granulated sugar or brown sugar, and vinegar with 5% acidity in your pickling recipe.

URBANA, ILLINOIS – Sour, sweet, bread and butter, Kosher dills, spears, chips, or slices on a sandwich, or as a snack or side dish – pickles are everywhere. For home gardeners with an abundance of cucumbers and other produce, pickling is a great way to preserve your bounty.

While cucumbers are one of the most commonly pickled items, many foods can be pickled says Mary Liz Wright, University of Illinois Extension nutrition and wellness educator.

