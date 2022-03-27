The Community Arts Council of Kankakee County will present “Outsider” Art of local artist Louis Walker Jr. in Kankakee April 1-14, according to information from the council.
“A dream will be an echo in my brain that triggers a drawing which comes into the world because it seeps away from me through my hands onto the paper” is how Walker explains the creation of his version of “outsider art”, described as “raw, vibrant, geometric, patterning, and expressing an African-American urban perspective”.
Walker was 8 and living in Pembroke Township when he began drawing. In the 1980s, he met and was influenced by internationally renowned artist Keith Haring, and during that time created most of the pieces in the exhibit.
About 20 years ago, Walker was the victim of a hit-and-run accident in Minneapolis followed by a stroke. He now resides at Momence Meadows Nursing Center. Emily Wendling and her crew from Stay Gold Productions was provided access to Louis and has captured perspectives from Louis and others in a video documentary. Emily describes Louis as extremely appreciative and joyful that his work is being recognized, even though he sometimes does not recognize his own art, and when presented it marvels, “I did that? Wow.”
The exhibit opening will take place from 6:30-8:15 p.m. April 1 at the Merchant Street Art Gallery for Artists with Autism, and refreshments will be served. Opening remarks will take place at 7 p.m. The exhibit will run from April 2-14. Weekday hours are from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The gallery is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays.