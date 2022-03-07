KANKAKEE, ILLINOIS — The Community Arts Council of Kankakee County (CAC) presents “An Inside Look at Outsider Art.” Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism will host the exhibition and sale of the work of Louis S. Walker, Jr., a Kankakee County native, according to information from the council.
The exhibit opening will be 6:30-8:15 p.m. April 1 and refreshments will be served. Opening remarks will take place at 7 p.m. The exhibit will run from April 2-14. Weekday hours are noon to 4 p.m. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The gallery is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays.
When Louis was 8, and the eldest of four children, his mother moved them from Chicago to Spinning Wheel Road and the Forest Valley Church community in Pembroke Township. That is when Louis began to draw. He did not finish high school and in the late ‘70s returned to Chicago and began his version of outsider art, which has been described as raw, vibrant, geometric, patterning, expressing an African-American urban perspective. Louis was tragically injured in a hit-and-run accident in Minneapolis leaving him 70% disabled. The Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism believes the art industry and community provide opportunities for autistic persons to achieve and be productive in society. Janice Miller, the Gallery’s Director, recognizes Louis’ “na ve” art as especially inspiring to her autistic artists.
Irving Zucker, a retired Chicago Public School teacher and arts-in-education activist, began purchasing Louis’s art more than 40 years ago, and has borrowed some previously sold pieces to present, along with those that will be for sale at this art show. In 1988 Louis was introduced to internationally renowned mural artist Keith Haring when Irving arranged for Haring to come to Chicago as artist-in-residence for CPS and the Museum of Contemporary Art and create a 488 foot long mural in Grant Park along with 500+ public school students. Irving will donate 20% of proceeds to the CAC and Prairie States Legal Services, Inc. (PSLS).