It’s that time of year to put in your order for Wreaths Across America, which relies on volunteers to help place wreaths on the graves of deceased veterans for the Christmas season. This year, volunteers from Crescent City will place the wreaths in December.
Orders must be received by Monday, Nov. 15. Locally, order forms are available at Gocken’s Service, Casey’s and the Crescent City Post Office. Each wreath costs $15. If you cannot obtain an order form, you can write down the following on a piece of paper and submit it with your payment: Name of the veteran and the cemetery where he is buried (St. Peter’s Lutheran, Wilson, Pierce or Flesher), whether you or a volunteer is to place the wreath, and the name of the person/family making the donation.
Checks need to be made payable to Cissna Park Legion Post 527. Forms and checks can be mailed in care of Richard Gocken at PO Box 111, Crescent City, IL 60928.
The Cissna Park American Legion will conduct its 2021 National Remembrance Ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 in Cissna Park.