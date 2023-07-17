1

Onarga Historical Society will present a program on the life of Dr. Alice Lois Lindsay Wynekoop.

 Photo contributed

The public is invited to join the Onarga Historical Society at 7 p.m. Aug. 3 for a most interesting and intriguing program, according to information from the organization. Refreshments will be served and everyone is welcome.

The life of Dr. Alice Lois Lindsay Wynekoop: Onarga farmer’s daughter, prominent physician and convicted murderess will be the topic.

Tags