The public is invited to join the Onarga Historical Society at 7 p.m. Aug. 3 for a most interesting and intriguing program, according to information from the organization. Refreshments will be served and everyone is welcome.
The life of Dr. Alice Lois Lindsay Wynekoop: Onarga farmer’s daughter, prominent physician and convicted murderess will be the topic.
About 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 1933, police were called to the Wynekoop mansion, described in one news article as “a dreary, old house” at 3406 W Monroe Street in Chicago.
There, in the basement examination room of Dr. Alice Lindsay Wynekoop, the officers were shown the lifeless body of Dr. Wynekoop’s daughter-in-law, Rheta Gardner Wynekoop, who had been shot in the back.
After two sensational trials, Dr. Wynekoop was convicted of the murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Related for good behavior after serving almost 14 years at Dwight Women’s Reformatory, Dr. Wynekoop died on July 4, 1955, still proclaiming her innocence.