An area newspaper dated May 31, 1945, headline read “Wrecked Cars Lifted from I.C. Rails at Del Rey… Bananas, yes, a Plenty! Hold Up Traffic!”.
The article went on to say that a Del Rey resident residing just opposite the place where the wreck occurred was eating breakfast when he heard the crash, which sounded like a tornado. He looked out but could only see one of the derailed cars through the dense clouds of dust.
Oil from the overturned tank cars ran across the right of way and was an inch deep across the parent. Illinois State Highway Police kept traffic moving and warned sightseers not to smoke on account of the danger of igniting the pools of oil.
Loud speakers on the state police cars were used.
The public is invited to the Onarga Historical Society Museum at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 to hear more about this incident.