Alfredo "Freddie" Rodriguez has been awarded a $1,000 scholarship through the Sons of the American Legion Detachment of Illinois.
He became eligible for this scholarship by becoming a member of the Sons of the American Legion Onarga Squadron 551 (through his grandfather who was WWII Veteran) and meeting all other scholarship requirements, according to information provided.
Members can apply and re-apply each year they are in school. At Rodriguez's presentation were Deb Talbert - Onarga American Legion Auxiliary president, Andy Johnson - Onarga SAL Squadron Commander, Charlie Dalton- Onarga SAL Squadron Adjutant, Freddie Rodriguez - Scholarship Recipient and Onarga SAL Squadron member, Steve Thorsten - Onarga American Legion Commander, and Laurie Rodriguez - Freddie's mother and Onarga American Legion Auxiliary member.