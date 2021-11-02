For those who want to donate to Watseka Area Food Pantry during November, the suggested donations are for cake and brownie mixes. Almost all other food items will be accepted – the suggestion is to help make donating easier.
Those who want to donate based on the pantry's needs should call 815-432-0122. There is no answering service, so volunteers ask for your patience when calling as sometimes it takes a while to get to the phone. This is also the number to call if you are in need of items from the pantry, but that call should be made between 9-11 a.m. the day you want to get items. To get items, call the pantry, a volunteer will fill the order, then the items can be picked up curbside.
The food pantry uses a variety of items throughout the month and those items can include housecleaning supplies, laundry products, personal hygiene products, paper products, baking supplies and all types of canned meats, fruits and vegetables.
The Watseka Area Food Pantry, located in the fellowship hall of Watseka First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Fourth, has continued to be open to serve people in Iroquois County since March 2020. The pantry is accessed by using the alleyway on the south side of the church – the entry is under the canopy.