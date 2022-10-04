It’s been fifty years since the last class of cadets graduated from the military school that once occupied the campus of Nexus-Onarga Family Healing in Onarga, according to information provided. On the weekend of October 7-8, 2022, the Onarga Military School (OMS) Alumni Association will welcome former classmates from across the country back to the bucolic village to celebrate together once again.

This year, the alumni will mark 105 years since the Onarga Military School opened its doors on Seminary Avenue in Onarga. The street name is a nod to Grand Prairie Seminary, the academic institution that first laid the foundation in 1863 for private education in Onarga. Now, Grand Prairie School, the namesake school operated by Nexus-Onarga Family Healing, continues this long history of enriching young lives.

