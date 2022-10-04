It’s been fifty years since the last class of cadets graduated from the military school that once occupied the campus of Nexus-Onarga Family Healing in Onarga, according to information provided. On the weekend of October 7-8, 2022, the Onarga Military School (OMS) Alumni Association will welcome former classmates from across the country back to the bucolic village to celebrate together once again.
This year, the alumni will mark 105 years since the Onarga Military School opened its doors on Seminary Avenue in Onarga. The street name is a nod to Grand Prairie Seminary, the academic institution that first laid the foundation in 1863 for private education in Onarga. Now, Grand Prairie School, the namesake school operated by Nexus-Onarga Family Healing, continues this long history of enriching young lives.
Recognizing this legacy, the Alumni Association desired to remember the traditions and life-changing experiences of the cadets at OMS while also supporting the work that Nexus-Onarga Family Healing is doing with another generation of young men. Working with the Nexus-Onarga staff and the Nexus Foundation for Family Healing, they decided to create the Onarga Military School Memorial Sidewalk to honor both the cadets and alumni of OMS. Because many cadets and graduates of OMS went on to serve in the military, the OMS Memorial Sidewalk provides an opportunity to show gratitude for their service and sacrifice.
A portion of the proceeds from the commemorative brick sales will then further the mission of Nexus-Onarga as they educate and care for another generation of young men, helping with their emotional, behavioral, and mental health. According to Matt Drat, Regional Development Director, “We are so grateful to be in partnership with the Onarga Military School Alumni Association. To celebrate the contribution of the alumni, staff, and families associated with the Onarga Military School is to celebrate a legacy of life-changing experiences. The OMS Memorial Sidewalk honors that legacy. The OMS Alumni Association has a long history of supporting Nexus-Onarga Family Healing and its work to reshape the futures of another generation of young men.”
The public is invited to attend the Onarga Military School Memorial Sidewalk dedication ceremony on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. on the Nexus-Onarga campus, located at 110 N. Locust Street in Onarga. To learn how you can recognize or honor an individual or group, remember a family member or special milestone, or celebrate the community with a brick in the memorial sidewalk, visit www.nexusfamilyhealing.org/Nexus-Onarga/OMS-brick-project.