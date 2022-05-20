The month of May celebrates National Mental Health Month and National Foster Care Month.
With an overwhelming amount of youth in foster care experiencing significant mental health issues, Nexus-Onarga Family Healing wants to ensure they have access to a healthy living environment and mental healthcare, according to information from the organization. That is why the organization is committed to provide residential treatment and foster care to help youth struggling from emotional and behavioral health issues — and the families who love them.
Nestled in an Onarga neighborhood only a block from the Nexus-Onarga campus are two Treatment Foster Family Homes. Though they are part of Nexus-Onarga, which has been part of the community since the early 1990s, there is nothing that distinguishes them from the other residences on the block; a minivan in the driveway and a bicycle in the yard create a picture like any other midwestern home. This therapeutic, community-based home setting supports and encourages a youth's continued treatment progress. The two licensed foster care homes each serve two to three male youths at a time. Staff work closely with the youth's designated family to support frequent family interaction, establish strong family communication, and involve families in day-to-day care, activities, and treatment decisions. The goal is to help create positive family experiences and memories.
Tyler Schaffer, MSW, LSW, is a therapeutic foster parent at one of the homes after three years in other roles on campus. A recent graduate from the University of Illinois with a Master’s in Social Work, he finds himself amazed at the work they can do for the youth when there is a common goal. “Although the work can be draining at times, it is the most rewarding thing even when you see a youth that has really struggled become successful. We always strive to have the youth be the picture and us be the frame to help support them and get them wherever they will be safe, happy, and successful.”
As a licensed foster parent in the Therapeutic Foster Care program, Schaffer helps youth and their families in the transition and reunification process after completing a Nexus-Onarga Residential Treatment program. These services are currently only available for youth who are placed at Nexus-Onarga through the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.
Because the foster parents are employed by Nexus-Onarga, they have all the resources and training that are available to other campus employees. This includes a professional and compassionate interdisciplinary team including a therapist, caseworker, transition specialist, and program supervisor. Plus, there are comprehensive benefits and rent-free living for the therapeutic foster parents.
To acknowledge Foster Care month and the impact of foster families, open houses were conducted May 15 and May 19 at the Treatment Foster Family Home to show the public the welcoming environment that is part of the restorative and healing experience at Nexus-Onarga, while also giving people the opportunity to learn more about the Therapeutic Foster Parent position.
For more about Nexus-Onarga Family Healing, visit www.nexusonarga.org.