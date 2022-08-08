BOARD OF TRUSTEES – The Brook Public Library Board of Trustees will have their monthly meeting on September 12th at 5:00 pm.
LIBRARY NEWS – What a jaw-some summer we had at the Brook Library! This summer, we had over 500 participants come to 49 different programs. They got to enjoy all kinds of different ocean-themed fun and activities—from tie-dying their own seashells to having a black-light event to experience the deep blue sea with exciting glow-in-the-dark experiments. And we can’t forget when we had the Charlie the Noise Guy come and give us many different sound impressions!
In June, we partnered with South Newton to provided lunches for anyone under 18 and serviced almost 80 children. When we couldn’t come together, we provided our patrons with take home activities. All together we handed out over 180 kits throughout the summer.
On the flip-side of Summer Reading, is the actual reading part. We circulated over 2,600 items this summer. Our Summer Reading participants (of all ages) read and logged 1,355 books PLUS 12,255 minutes (because we logged two ways) via their Beanstack app or with a paper version. Holy moly, that’s amazing!
We want to thank everyone for proving that our small library is mighty and does big things! We hope you had as much fun as we did this summer, and we look forward to releasing an all new programming lineup later this month. See you in the fall!