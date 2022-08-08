BOARD OF TRUSTEES – The Brook Public Library Board of Trustees will have their monthly meeting on September 12th at 5:00 pm.

LIBRARY NEWS – What a jaw-some summer we had at the Brook Library! This summer, we had over 500 participants come to 49 different programs. They got to enjoy all kinds of different ocean-themed fun and activities—from tie-dying their own seashells to having a black-light event to experience the deep blue sea with exciting glow-in-the-dark experiments. And we can’t forget when we had the Charlie the Noise Guy come and give us many different sound impressions!

Tags

Trending Food Videos