A new CrossRoads Youth Center is under construction in downtown Milford.
The 40' x 80' structure will serve as the new, permanent home of the CrossRoads Youth Center, according to information provided. The center will include an indoor basketball court, art room, kitchen, and an entertainment area for games, music, and videos. Fundraisers, grants, and donations have assisted in the funding for various stages of building the new facility. Fundraising activities will continue throughout the completion of the entire structure.
CrossRoads Youth Center was founded in 2007 and was designated as a 501(c)3 in 2015. Youth in grades K-10 from the Milford Area Public School District are encouraged to join Director Bernadette Lowery in a variety of activities at the CrossRoads Youth Center's temporary location, Imagine, 102 N. Axtel St. For more information on upcoming activities, please check out Milford CrossRoads Youth Center on Facebook.