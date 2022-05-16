INDIANA AND ILLINOIS — The American Nurses Association (ANA) celebrates the nursing profession every year. This year the ANA declared the entire Month of May 2022 for celebrating nurses, choosing “you may a difference” as the theme. The celebration includes recognition of Florence Nightingales birthday on May 12. She was known as “the lady with the lamp.” During the Crimean war she would walk among the beds checking on the wounded while carrying a lamp. Florence is credited for writing over 150 books and reports on health-related issues, most notably for making hospitals a cleaner and safer place to be.
Week 1 of Nurses Month is ‘Self-Care’, to help dedicated nurses maintain optimal physical and mental health; Week 2 is ‘Recognition’ to honor nurses who lead and innovate in our health care systems; Week 3 is ‘Professional Development’ providing insights to guide nurses in their professional nursing career; and Week 4 is ‘Community Engagement ‘to educate communities on what nurses do beyond the bedside. This includes advocating for federal policy to support current and future nurses, legislation to cover all costs of a nursing program with guaranteed employment after licensure, for safe staffing ratios at the bedside, and make it a punishable offense for anyone to physically and/or verbally assault a nurse while caring for them. There is recommendation for $294,972 in fiscal year 2023 for Title VIII Nursing Workforce Development Programs. This total includes a $25 million increase in Advanced Nursing Education to support mental health, and additional $3.5 million for Nursing Workforce Diversity, and $2 million for the Nurse Education Practice, Quality and Retention program to prepare nurses in underserved and rural areas.
Nursing is a calling and a way of life. Each life is a miracle that changes the world and leaves it a better place than it was before. Nurses are remembered by the difference they make during their years as a nurse, and by special moments. Many people in our own communities have experienced these special moments. Nurses work tirelessly to identify and protect the needs of their patients across a patient’s healthcare journey as they use their expertise helping someone in need of care. They are like the health care “glue” holds everything together 24/7, 7 days a week, weekends and holidays all over the world.
Beyond the time-honored reputation for compassion and dedication lies a highly specialized profession, and one constantly evolving to address the needs of society. From ensuring the most accurate diagnoses to the ongoing education of the public about critical health issues; nurses are indispensable in safeguarding public health. Nurses use their judgment to integrate objective data with subjective experience of a patient’s biological, physical and behavioral needs. This ensures that every patient in every setting receives the best possible care regardless of who they are, or where they may be. They are experienced in critical thinking exemplified in the nursing process.
There is a shortage of registered nurses projected to continue across the country and become an alarming shortage by 2030. The forecast for the most intense RN shortage is in the South and the West. The health care system needs decisive action for nurses to continue to practice under increased stress as they feel the weight of patient care on their shoulders. Today there are more available registered nurse jobs than any other profession. Over 500,000 experienced RNs are projected to retire by the end of 2022. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statics a need for 1.1 million new RNs to replace retirees. A solid plan for educating and licensing professional nurses is needed to avoid a drastic nurse shortage. If the past two years have taught the public anything, it is that nurses are heroes who face equipment shortages, personal protective equipment (PPE) shortages, medical supply shortages and sustainable critical nurse staffing to appropriately care for patients. The ANA is in discussion with the Department of Health and Human Resources in Washington, stressing the need for policy and funding to address the crisis-level nurse shortage. Nurses truly are the ‘glue ‘in providing and coordinating patient care as they continue providing advice and emotional support to their patients and family members.
There are over 4 million registered nurses in the United States today. This means that one in every 100 people is a registered nurse. Nurses are in every community – large and small – providing expert care from birth to the end of life. Consider becoming a professional nurse and think about how you can step into people’s lives.
I am proud of my nursing profession and the opportunities and experiences only this career could provide. When asked “why nursing” the answer is simple. A nurse is the one who lovingly opens the eyes of a newborn and gently closes the eyes of a dying patient. It is a privilege to be the first and the last to witness the beginning and the end of life.
Death also contributes to the nursing shortage and the covid pandemic claimed the lives of many nurse heroes. Nurses proudly volunteer with a Nurse Honor Guard (NHG) and provide a nurse presence as we honor those who have dedicated their lives to nursing.
Nurses Honor Guard
A Nursing Honor Guard is to recognize and honor men and women who have dedicated their lives to the nursing profession. The Nursing Honor Guard pays tribute to individuals at the time of their death who dedicated their lives to helping others. Active and retired nurses volunteer their time to travel the area to pay tribute and honor fellow nurses as part of the Nursing Honor Guard. It is a privilege for the members of the Honor Guard to recognize nurses and help bring peace to mourners during their time of loss.
Services of the Nursing Honor Guard
The Nursing Honor Guard can:
Attend all services wearing the traditional white uniforms.
Stand guard at the nurse’s casket or simply providing a presence at the visitation.
Recite “A Nurse’s Prayer” and Nightingale Tribute “at the wake, funeral or during a special service.
Present the Florence Nightingale nursing lamp to the family.
Place a white rose on the nurse’s casket at the end of the service, which signifies the nurse’s devotion to his or her profession.
Any of these services can be performed based on the family’s request. Approximately four to six Honor Guard members will be available to participate at a service or funeral.
Who We Can Serve
Our volunteers would be honored to serve any Registered Nurse (RN) or Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) whose funeral service is within reasonable (50+ miles pending request) travel distance.
Arrangements
To request the presence of the Honor Guard at a nurse’s funeral or service, or for additional information about a Nurse’s Honor Guard, please contact:
Susan E. McCarty, R.N.
Cell: 517-285-0056; and/or e-mail: mccartys53@gmail.com
Address: 1921 E. 1200 S.
Kentland, IN 47951
Mary Jane LaFond
Phone: 815-383-3237; and/or e-mail: mjlafond43@gmail.com
Address: 1915 E. 1850 N. Road
Watseka, IL 60966