John L Nash Middle School will present the spring play production of Gooney Bird Greene and Her True Life Adventures, based on the book Gooney Bird Greene by Lois Lowry, according to information from the school.
Gooney Bird Greene is the new kid at Watertower Middle School, and she is just as unique as her name. Through a series of zany events, Gooney Bird is able to challenge her classmates to become the hero of their own true stories and help them realize they are just as unique as she is. This heartwarming play features 27 fifth through eighth graders and is directed by Renee Pendry. The show date is 7 p.m. Feb. 24 in the Harold and Jean Miner Auditorium at Central High School. Tickets will go on sale starting on Feb. 8. Tickets will be sold in advance from Feb. 8-22 or at the door prior to the performance. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased from any cast member or by emailing Amy Sides, Assistant Director, at asides@cusd4.org.