The Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka, will be open to the public 1-4 p.m. this Sunday, Nov. 7. This is a good time for those who want to decorate a tree for Christmas Tree Lane to get their tree decorated.
Of special interest to visitors at this time is the Gold Star Mother display set up at the entryway. The display features items used and/or received by Laura Sense, whose son lost his life as an aviator fighter in World War I. The Sense family was from Watseka.
Those who visit want to be sure to check out the Wayne Hiles Military Room also as it features a variety of items used by local veterans.
Inquiries about these exhibits or museum information in general, can be directed to the museum at 815-432-2215, by sending an email to ichs221567@yahoo.com, visiting their web page at www.iroquoiscountyhistoricalsociety.com or the group’s Facebook page: Old Courthouse Museum – Watseka.