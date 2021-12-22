The Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka, will be open 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, and again on Sunday, Jan. 2.
Voting for Christmas Tree Lane and the Christmas House Gallery will be closed at that time but will remain on display.
Those who have decorated a tree or entered a house will need to have them removed by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12.
The museum is generally open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, as long as someone is available to volunteer. If you would like to visit the museum or arrange a tour, call 815-432-2215 or send an email to ichs221567@yahoo.com.