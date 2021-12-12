After the huge success after last year’s Christmas decorating contest in Milford, organizers are pleased with the favorable response again this year, according to information provided. As of presstime, there are 40 residences and five businesses participating in the contest with a few more expected. Entries will be accepted through 8 p.m Dec. 15 by calling 815-786-5649. Judging in six categories for prizes will occur from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 18.
Starting at 5 p.m. local singers will gather around the Loafers’ Bench and perform their favorite Christmas carols and songs throughout the rest of the evening. In addition, local churches—Milford United Methodist, Milford Christian, Our Savior Lutheran, and the Nazarene—will be lit up and their bells pealing in unison at 6 p.m. Dec. 18.
The Grinch will also be on hand offering a photo opportunity to interested youngsters. Photos with a COVID-safe Santa is available near the entrance to the Depot Community Room. Santa’s mailbox is located there so that youngsters may drop off their letters to Santa as well. Santa promises that he will try very hard to reply to each letter.
The judging categories include Merry and Bright, Inflatables+, Classic Christmas, Best Business, Crowd Favorite, and Judges’ Choice. The “Crowd Favorite” display will be selected by viewers’ votes. Viewers from all neighboring communities are invited to pick up a ballot listing all entries at the Loafer’s Bench located across the street from the Milford Police Station from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 18. The entry listing includes the names and locations of each entry and a place to vote for your favorite display. Everyone in the vehicle is eligible to vote, and ballots must be returned to the Loafer’s Bench by 8:15 p.m.