The 2023 Miss Ford County Fair Queen Pageant will be June 26, beginning at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds in Melvin. Any interested young lady at least 16 years old and not older than 21 by January 1, 2024 are eligible to participate. Other requirements are that the individual must either; live in Ford County, currently attend or be a graduate of a Ford County school, or be a participant in Ford County 4-H sponsored activities, according to information from the pageant committee.
An Informational meeting will be May 13 at the Wall Township Building, 899 N IL 115, Loda, starting at 9 a.m. This meeting is for anyone interested in competing in the 2023 Miss Ford County Fair Queen Pageant. The new 2023 Miss Ford County Fair Queen will win scholarship money as well as an all-expense-paid trip to the State Pageant in Springfield in January 2024.