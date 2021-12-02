Students of the Month for Milford Area Public Schools have been named for November.
They include:
Lisa Homerding, kindergarten — Madelyn Crawford and Mack Williams
Krista Liefer, kindergarten — Annabelle Taden and Huxley Allison
Brenna Schroeder, first grade — Lily Martinez
Nikki Carson, first grade — Thomas Thrasher
Lindsey Maple, second grade — Tristan Williams and Moses Cyr
Ashley Clemmons, second grade — Easton Handy
Jenny Rutledge, third grade — Hailey Schwartz
Michelle Schoolman, third grade — Oliver Rutledge and Hunter Laffoon
Kaity Johnson, fourth grade — Aylin Cabrales
Shauna Fleming, fourth grade — Claire Mathews
Mitzi Fox, fifth grade — Iris Champion
Fifth grade teachers — Evan Havens
Sixth grade junior high teachers — Avery Martinez and Jack Van Hoveln
Seventh grade junior high teachers — Madisyn Laffoon and Olivia Leppard
Eighth grade junior high teachers — Lillie Harris and Jason Moore