Students of the Month for Milford Area Public Schools have been named for November.

They include:

Lisa Homerding, kindergarten — Madelyn Crawford and Mack Williams

Krista Liefer, kindergarten — Annabelle Taden and Huxley Allison

Brenna Schroeder, first grade — Lily Martinez

Nikki Carson, first grade — Thomas Thrasher

Lindsey Maple, second grade — Tristan Williams and Moses Cyr

Ashley Clemmons, second grade — Easton Handy

Jenny Rutledge, third grade — Hailey Schwartz

Michelle Schoolman, third grade — Oliver Rutledge and Hunter Laffoon

Kaity Johnson, fourth grade — Aylin Cabrales

Shauna Fleming, fourth grade — Claire Mathews

Mitzi Fox, fifth grade — Iris Champion

Fifth grade teachers — Evan Havens

Sixth grade junior high teachers — Avery Martinez and Jack Van Hoveln

Seventh grade junior high teachers — Madisyn Laffoon and Olivia Leppard

Eighth grade junior high teachers — Lillie Harris and Jason Moore

