Students of the Month for Milford Area Public Schools have been named for November.

They include:

Lisa Homerding, kindergarten — Vivan Brassard and Jaxton Reymer

Krista Liefer, kindergarten — Genaro Santoyo and Avery Hardwick

Brenna Schroeder, first grade — Gabriella Martinez

Nikki Carson, first grade — Carter Daily and Harper Olson

Lindsey Maple, second grade — Seth Holzinger and Carson white

Ashley Clemmons, second grade — Lilly Baker

Jenny Rutledge, third grade — Briggs LIefer and Dylan Ulitzsch

Michelle Schoolman, third grade — Urijah Allen and Zachary White

Kaity Johnson, fourth grade — Autumn Hardwick

Shauna Fleming, fourth grade — Layla Weiner

Mitzi Fox, fifth grade — Wade Homerding and Dameon Ford

Fifth grade teachers— Chloe Valle

Sixth grade junior high teachers — Danica Gummalauski and Isabella Sanchez

Seventh grade junior high teachers — Kara Harwood and Capri Natale

Eighth grade junior high teachers — Hannah Potter, Hannah Shelton and Daytin Thompson

