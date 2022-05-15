Students of the Month for Milford Area Public Schools have been named for November.
They include:
Lisa Homerding, kindergarten — Vivan Brassard and Jaxton Reymer
Krista Liefer, kindergarten — Genaro Santoyo and Avery Hardwick
Brenna Schroeder, first grade — Gabriella Martinez
Nikki Carson, first grade — Carter Daily and Harper Olson
Lindsey Maple, second grade — Seth Holzinger and Carson white
Ashley Clemmons, second grade — Lilly Baker
Jenny Rutledge, third grade — Briggs LIefer and Dylan Ulitzsch
Michelle Schoolman, third grade — Urijah Allen and Zachary White
Kaity Johnson, fourth grade — Autumn Hardwick
Shauna Fleming, fourth grade — Layla Weiner
Mitzi Fox, fifth grade — Wade Homerding and Dameon Ford
Fifth grade teachers— Chloe Valle
Sixth grade junior high teachers — Danica Gummalauski and Isabella Sanchez
Seventh grade junior high teachers — Kara Harwood and Capri Natale
Eighth grade junior high teachers — Hannah Potter, Hannah Shelton and Daytin Thompson