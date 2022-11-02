Several holiday activities will take place in Milford this coming holiday season during Nov. 25-27 and on Dec. 18.
According to information from the festival group, beginning on Nov. 25 a Family Christmas Scavenger hut will take place starting at 5:30. Participants will meet in the post office parking lot.
On Nov. 26 at the Town and Country events, several activities will be offered beginning with Breakfast with Santa from 7:00 to 10:30 a.m. Next up is the Ugly Christmas Sweater 5K Run/Walk. Registration is at 10:00 a.m. with the race beginning at 11:00 a.m. Indoor activities from 11:00 a.m. and to 2:00 p.m. include a Vendor Pop Up event, food from Woody’s Catering, Christmas Baking Contest, and games provided by the Lions Club. Baking contest check-in time is noon with judging at 1:00 p.m. To end the day’s events, a Kids’ Christmas Movie Night running from 6:00-10:00 p.m. will be available for children 5-12, under 5 must be accompanied by an adult.
More activities will occur on Nov. 27 at the Village Depot and Business District. Santa will host a meet and greet starting at 3:30 p.m. in the Village Depot Community Room. Parents are encouraged to bring a camera to capture their youngster’s special moment with Santa. The Village Office Gals will also provide complimentary cookies and hot chocolate.
The Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will begin with the Grand Marshal lighting the tree at 4:45 p.m. Local singer Froggy will provide some special Christmas tunes. The annual lighted Christmas Parade will start at 5:00 p.m. This year’s theme is “Christmas Characters.” Entries are accepted up until 15 minutes prior to the start of the parade.
The Grand Marshal for this year’s parade is Austin Crawford. He has been a Milford resident for many years and is a faithful supporter of the community. The Milford Fire Department and EMS are being recognized as the 2022 Volunteers of the Year. Their dedication and skills are much appreciated by the Milford community.
The final Milford’s Holiday Festival will occur a few weeks later with the Christmas Decorating Contest. Deadline to enter the contest is Dec. 13. Judging will take place on Dec. 18 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. On the 18th, the viewing public is asked to select the Crowd’s Choice award. To do so, pick up a ballot at the Loafer’s Bench across from the police station in the business district. Complete the ballot and return it to the Loafer’s Bench.
For more information, check out Milford’s Holiday Festival on Facebook or call 815-786-5649.