Clayton Carley of rural Milford recently graduated from Iowa State University with a Ph.D. in Plant Breeding and Genetics & Genomics with a specialization in predictive plant phenomics. While at Iowa State, Clayton worked with the Singh Soybean Breeding and Soynomics group, where he researched novel methods of improving and leveraging soybean root genetics. As a National Science Foundation Predictive Plant Phenomics Research Trainee, he engaged in numerous transdisciplinary collaborations with engineers and data scientists and worked to develop innovative methods of extracting data from roots by building the Soybean Nodule Acquisition Pipeline, or SNAP, a machine learning system to count and gain insights on soybean nodules and root system architecture. With this work, he found useful relationships between taproot nodules and seed protein and redefined nodulation for future improvements in soybean breeding. He evaluated numerous soybean lines to identify and propose some of the underlying genes controlling root system architecture and nodulation traits. He also worked to identify unique characteristics in soybean canopies using terrestrial laser scanners, enabling more rapid identification of useful germplasm in field studies.
Clayton was also very involved in scientific organizations as an International Society of Root Researchers Fellow and National Association of Plant Breeders Borlaug Scholar. He also served in leadership roles with the ISU Agronomy Graduate Student Club and was the committee chair of the R.F. Baker Plant Breeding Symposium. He received several academic honors, including the graduate student research and leadership awards and the University Research Excellence Award.