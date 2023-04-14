Milford High School cordially invites senior citizens of the district to attend their annual Senior Citizen’s Banquet at 6 p.m. April 28 in the Milford Grade School gym, according to information provided.
Senior citizens and their families are invited to join the Milford High School Student Council and National Honor Society members in the "Wild West" for an evening of fun, food, fellowship and entertainment. Those who wish to attend this event should call to make reservations with the Milford High School office at (815) 889-4184 by April 21.