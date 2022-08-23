The Milford Christian Church, Milford, gathered Aug. 21 to celebrate the 50th anniversary since the construction of their worship center.
According to information provided, the congregation experienced a fire in March of 1971 which completely destroyed the church building at the time. That building was located at the corner of Lyle and Grant Streets in Milford. Land became available on the far east side of the community and the new 8416 square foot building which consisted of a sanctuary and classrooms was constructed and occupied in July of 1972. The minister at the time was Pastor Neil Larimore. Pastor Larimore was present and shared a history of the building during the Sunday rededication of the building.