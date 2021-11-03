Citizens State Bank of Milford announces a competition that enables Illinois high-school seniors to enter a statewide essay-writing contest. It is all part of a program sponsored by Illinois community banks and the CBAI Foundation for Community Banking to increase public awareness of locally owned banks and their contributions to the community, according to information from the bank.
Citizens State Bank of Milford is a member of the Community Bankers Association of Illinois (CBAI), which formed the Foundation in 1996. A monetary award in the amount of $1,000 a year for up to four years of higher education will be given to the author of the best entry submitted to the CBAI
Foundation by a participating Illinois high-school senior. Up to 11 additional first-place $1,000 awards and 12 second-place $500 awards are available throughout the state. An additional $500 will be awarded to the high school of the overall winner.
Citizens State Bank is also offering $125, $100, $75 as local awards. The same entries sent to the state competition will be judged locally.
The bank is working with Milford High School and Watseka High School to invite seniors to write one essay on the theme “How has the response of community banks differed from that of the megabanks during the global pandemic?11
Length of the essay is not to exceed one-page; double-spaced, using Times New Roman font and 10-12 point size.
Information on the contest is available at the bank and the school; entries must be submitted to the bank by February 23, 2021. The bank will then submit selected entries to the CBAI Foundation to be eligible for statewide competition.
Based in Springfield, CBAI is a professional association that represents approximately 300 Illinois-chartered banks and thrifts throughout Illinois.