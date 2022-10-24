Citizens State Bank of Milford announces a competition that enables Illinois high-school seniors to enter a statewide essay-writing contest. It is all part of a program sponsored by Illinois community banks and the CBAI Foundation for Community Banking to increase public awareness of locally owned banks and their contributions to the community, according to information from the bank.
Citizens State Bank of Milford is a member of the Community Bankers Association of Illinois (CBAI), which formed the Foundation in 1996. A monetary award in the amount of $1,000 a year for up to four years of higher education will be given to the author of the best entry submitted to the CBAI Foundation by a participating Illinois high-school senior. Up to 11 additional first-place $1,000 awards and 12 second-place $500 awards are available throughout the state. An additional $500 will be awarded to the high school of the overall winner.