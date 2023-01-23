Micah Luebchow, Paxton, was elected to a three-year term on the Ford County Fair Board at the board's recent annual meeting. He fills the open term of Roger Wycoff, Piper City, who resigned from the board last month, according to information from the fair board.
Re-elected to the board were Dallas Meyer, Thawville; Wade Rueck, Roberts; and Steve Meenen, Melvin. Additional board members include Theresa Rueck, Roberts, Ella Bowen, Seth McCall and Vera Bunting, Gibson City; Tim Muehlenpfort, Mitchell Meenen and Kirk Miller, Melvin; and Dave Kaeding, Loda. Spencer Meenan, Melvin, was re-elected for a one-year term as a junior director.
Steve Meenen was re-elected as president. Also re-elected were Meyer as vice-president, Theresa Rueck as treasurer, and Mitchell Meenen as secretary.
The board continued to finalize plans for this year’s cash bash, Saturday, March 4 at the Roberts Gym. Tickets can be purchased from any of the board members.
This year’s fair is scheduled for June 25-July 1. Favorite events from previous years will be scheduled again including the demo derby and a concert. Details on all events will be posted on the fair’s website, www.fordcountyfair.org, as the fair dates approach. Information will also be posted on the fair’s Facebook page.
The board’s next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Wall Township Building in rural Loda.