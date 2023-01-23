Micah Luebchow, Paxton, was elected to a three-year term on the Ford County Fair Board at the board's recent annual meeting. He fills the open term of Roger Wycoff, Piper City, who resigned from the board last month, according to information from the fair board.

Re-elected to the board were Dallas Meyer, Thawville; Wade Rueck, Roberts; and Steve Meenen, Melvin. Additional board members include Theresa Rueck, Roberts, Ella Bowen, Seth McCall and Vera Bunting, Gibson City; Tim Muehlenpfort, Mitchell Meenen and Kirk Miller, Melvin; and Dave Kaeding, Loda. Spencer Meenan, Melvin, was re-elected for a one-year term as a junior director.

