Today, the 11th of May 2023, marks the formal end of the COVID-19 public health emergency, which began in Iroquois County in March of 2020. Since then, our rural county has documented over 8,000 confirmed cases, which is a dent in the amount of actual cases, and a heartbreaking 157 deaths. Suffering still are those more susceptible to the virus, those with long-term health issues from a previous COVID-19 infection, and the family and friends left behind by our neighbors, friends, and family members that died. The tidal wave impact of this novel coronavirus hit almost every aspect of our society, including mental health, education, and the economy.
In the face of this threat our public health workers, health care workers, and first responders stood tall to care for us, whether that was contact tracing, COVID-19 testing, or transporting sick people to hospitals. Illinois Governor Pritzker has declared that the 11th of May will now be Public Health & Health Care Hero day, so allow me to share with you what some of your local public health workers did at the Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD).
Contact tracing was the biggest lift for our public health workers. All lCPHD employees were reassigned to aid in this task. There were some days when staff would stay until late at night calling confirmed cases to prevent further transmission in our communities. When people needed to isolate or quarantine in their homes, ICPHD staff would bring them groceries.
Personal protective equipment (PPE) quickly became scarce, threatening the safety of our health care workers. Working with state and federal partners, and with local donations, ICPHD helped coordinate resource requests from local health care facilities to provide them with the PPE their staff desperately needed.
When the first COVID-19 vaccine was released in late 2020, ICPHD was tasked with distribution for our local community. With the assistance of Iroquois Memorial Hospital, ICPHD quickly and efficiently administered life-saving vaccines to our most vulnerable populations, and relatively soon afterwards, the general public. There were days when over 500 people would be vaccinated, and ICPHD staff would leave late at night just to come back early the next day to continue contact tracing. Within a handful of months, the death rates dropped significantly. Since then, ICPHD has continued to offer COVID-19 vaccine to the public.
Contact tracing, PPE, and vaccines are three basic examples of how ICPHD has served the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are many more. ICPHD staff have proven to be dedicated public servants, and without their efforts many more Iroquois County residents would not be with us today. This is one of the main missions of ICPHD, and we will continue to serve the public as we have for decades.
Thank you to all of our public health and health care heroes that helped us during the pandemic. Without the efforts and support of the whole community, we would certainly be in a very different place today. Most of all, I would like to thank you all lCPHD employees, both past and present, for your service during one of the most trying times in public health history. I am proud to have worked with you, and you should all be proud of the work that you have done for your neighbors.
Eric Ceci, Public Health Administrator
Iroquois County Public Health Department