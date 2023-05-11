Today, the 11th of May 2023, marks the formal end of the COVID-19 public health emergency, which began in Iroquois County in March of 2020. Since then, our rural county has documented over 8,000 confirmed cases, which is a dent in the amount of actual cases, and a heartbreaking 157 deaths. Suffering still are those more susceptible to the virus, those with long-term health issues from a previous COVID-19 infection, and the family and friends left behind by our neighbors, friends, and family members that died. The tidal wave impact of this novel coronavirus hit almost every aspect of our society, including mental health, education, and the economy.

In the face of this threat our public health workers, health care workers, and first responders stood tall to care for us, whether that was contact tracing, COVID-19 testing, or transporting sick people to hospitals. Illinois Governor Pritzker has declared that the 11th of May will now be Public Health & Health Care Hero day, so allow me to share with you what some of your local public health workers did at the Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD).