Max E. Howard of Gilman turns 100 on Feb. 9.
He was born in 1923 and attended schools in Nelsonville, Ohio, graduating with the Class of 1941, of which he was class president.
Max E. Howard of Gilman turns 100 on Feb. 9.
He was born in 1923 and attended schools in Nelsonville, Ohio, graduating with the Class of 1941, of which he was class president.
He was in the U.S. Navy and served in the South Pacific during World War II as an aviation radioman and gunner.
Max met his wife, Lois Drinan from Blackstone/Dwight while hew as stationed in Holtville, California. They married in 1947 and returned to Illinois shortly after. They were married approximately 60 years when Lois passed away in 2007.
They had two children, Mary Kay Kline of Gilman and Larry (Kim) Howard of Scottsdale, Arizona. Larry passed away in 2019.
Grandchildren are Cable Howard of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Cory Kline of Gilman.
Max retired from Prospect Bank of Gilman, Board of Directors, 2012, after being in banking for 60 years. He previously worked in Clifton and Cullom in banking.
Max attended the 69th Honor Flight - Chicago on April 13, 2016. He enjoyed leadership and clubs, golfing, hunting, playing cards, woodworking, fishing and traveling with his wife and family.
