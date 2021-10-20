The members of the Watseka High School Marching Band will present a special Community Appreciation Performance at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Watseka High School football field, according to information from Director Erik Parmenter.
This performance is a chance for parents, family and community members to see the band’s full show before the end of the competition season. The final competition for the Marching Warriors is on Saturday at the Illini Marching Band Competition at the University of Illinois. The competition begins at 8 a.m. The Warriors take the field at 8:45 a.m. in Class 1A competition.
For more information, please contact band director Erik Parmenter erik.parmenter@watsekaschools.org or (815) 432-2486.