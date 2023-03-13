According to some church ladies at St. John’s, there is still enough chill in the air to eat chili. On March 19 all are welcome to come to a chili supper. The menu will feature chili (and the trimmings), sandwiches (ham, turkey, and roast beef), cornbread, carrot and celery sticks, homemade desserts, and drinks (coffee, water, milk, and Kool-Aid). Serving will be 4-7 pm.
A free-will offering will be collected. Proceeds from the supper will go towards the Meal Program at the Yengesa International Academy, which is a school in Southern Sierra Leone, Africa, started by Pastor Philip Sandi (the pastor at St. John’s). People who attend will also get the chance to learn more about the school through an on-going slide presentation. And there will be a raffle, featuring gift certificates and gift baskets.