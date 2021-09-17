BUCKLEY, ILLINOIS — The Danville Zone of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League (LWML) Central Illinois District conducted its fall rally on September 14, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley, under the theme “All things are possible with FAITH” Mark 9:23.
Rally Co-chairmen Ruth Biggs and Cindy Wyckoff and their committee hosted 8 pastors, 51 members, and 3 guests, including special guests District President Laura Strattman, District Pastoral Counselor Rev. Michael Mohr, CID-LCMS President Rev. Mark Miller, Zone Counselor Rev. Michael Stoerger, Zone President Marlene Schultz, Zone Vice President Shirley Schleef, and Zone Secretary-Treasurer Carol Schuldt.
The LWML is an auxiliary of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod. Its purpose is to “Serve the Lord with Gladness” by sharing the saving faith of Jesus Christ throughout the United States and the world. The featured speaker who assisted in carrying out this mission was Susan Brunkow, LWML National Vice President of Christian Life, who addressed the assembly on keeping Jesus central in our lives and how making use of the resources found on LWML's website and app can help us do this.
Newly elected zone officer, President Carol Schuldt was installed by the Central Illinois District Counselor Rev. Michael Mohr. Newly elected Secretary/Treasurer, Debbie Lammle will be installed later.
Trinity Lutheran Church, Cissna Park, will host the rally in 2022,