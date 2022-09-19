The Lutheran Women's Missionary League Danville Zone Fall Rally was Sept. 13 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Cissna Park. The theme was "Light Up the World with Christ" Psalm 119:105, according to information provided.
The local LWML hosted 68 attendees including special guest District Vice President Nancy Stremming, Zone Counselors Rev. Michael Ruhlig and Rev. Gaylord Spilker, Zone President Carol Schuldt, Zone Vice President Shirley Schleef, Zone Secretary-treasurer Gretchen Elliott.
The featured speaker was Rev. Rodney Blomquist CID prison coordinator as a member of the District Human Care Committee.
He encouraged us all to continue with prayers and concerns for these correctional inmates and staff.
New officers elected were Vice-president of Christian Life Diane Pratt and secretary-treasurer Gretchen Elliott.
The in-gathering of light bulbs amounted to 526 bulbs and $225. This will be divided among the food pantries in our area. Each guest was blessed by the devotions, Bible Study,
luncheon and Christian fellowship presented during this morning.