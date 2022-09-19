The Lutheran Women's Missionary League Danville Zone Fall Rally was Sept. 13 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Cissna Park. The theme was "Light Up the World with Christ" Psalm 119:105, according to information provided.

The local LWML hosted 68 attendees including special guest District Vice President Nancy Stremming, Zone Counselors Rev. Michael Ruhlig and Rev. Gaylord Spilker, Zone President Carol Schuldt, Zone Vice President Shirley Schleef, Zone Secretary-treasurer Gretchen Elliott.

