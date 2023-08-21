DANVILLE, IL — "Abound in Love for One Another”, based on John 13:34, will be the theme for this year's Danville Zone Fall Rally of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League (LWML) Central Illinois District. The rally will be held on Thursday, September 12, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 824 E Main, Danville. Opening devotion will begin at 9:00 a.m. by Rev. Kent Tibben, Pastor at Trinity.
The rally will feature Dr. Gerald Perschbacher, LL.D, of St. Louis, MO, a founder of the Missouri-Illinois Branch of Orphan Grain Train. Orphan Grain Train is a Christian volunteer network that ships donated food, clothing, medical and other needed items to people in 71 different countries, including here in the USA.
Zone President Carol Schuldt of Onarga will conduct the business meeting. The Christian Life program will feature a skit titled "Overflowing Love". The Bible Study will be led by District Counselor, Rev. Ryan Meyer, of St. Peter, IL. The “Gifts from the Heart” ingathering will benefit Orphan Grain Train and Crosspoint Human Services Domestic Violence & Transitional Shelter Programs, aka "Crosspoint at the Y", in Danville.
The LWML is an auxiliary of the Lutheran Church - Missouri Synod, which proclaims the saving faith of Jesus Christ throughout the United States and the world. The LWML Central Illinois District is currently funding multiple domestic and international projects.
The public is invited to attend the rally. The event is for Christian women in the Buckley, Cissna Park, Danville, Fisher, Hoopeston, Loda, Milford, Onarga, Thomasboro, Watseka, Woodworth areas.
For more information, contact Jayne Galyen at jaynegalyen54@gmail.com or Janet Myers at jkmyers1972@yahoo.com or 217-443-2517.