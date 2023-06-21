AURORA, Ill. (June 21, 2023) – Aurora University has named Jordan Schroeder of Watseka, IL, to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester. Schroeder is majoring in mathematics, according to information provided. The Dean’s List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or higher.
