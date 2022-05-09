A Powerpoint presentation of wives of US presidents and the stories of six prominent women of Iroquois County will be presented May 15 in the courtroom of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. The free program, sponsored by the Iroquois County Genealogical Society, will begin at 1 p.m.
Judy Miller will talk about her mother, Lorraine Schriefer; Susan Tungate will tell of the life of her aunt, Jessee Sumner; Susan Wynn Bence will talk about Mary Bricker, and though not all the speakers are arranged yet, the lives of Catherine Clifton, Friedricka Ackerly and Fern Andre will be shared.
Though the program is free, donations are welcome as the ICGS is a non-profit organization.
Refreshments will follow the program.