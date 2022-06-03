In recognition of Mother's Day in May, the Iroquois County Genealogical Society presented a program on women who made an impact on Iroquois County. On June 12, the group will present a program titled “Founding Fathers,” which will give insight to men who helped settle towns in the county.
Speakers will tell of these men, where they came from, when they arrived and where they first settled. The group is trying to include as many towns as possible so no one is left out.
The event takes place at 1:30 p.m. in the courtroom of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. This is a free event, but the ICGS is a non-profit group, so donations are welcome. For more information, call the ICGS at 815-432-3730 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. You can visit them on Facebook (Iroquois County Genealogical Society), visit the group's website at www.iroquoiscountygenealogy.org, or send an email to iroqgene@gmail.com.