Winners

Brayleigh Hill of Milford and Carson Jordan of Watseka are this year's Little Mister &  Miss Snowflake Coloring Contest winners.

 Photo contributed

The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the winners of the Little Mister & Miss Snowflake Coloring Contest.

The Little Mister & Miss Snowflake Contest was a coloring contest open to area children ages 3 through 7.

