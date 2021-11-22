This year's winners of the Little Mister & Miss Snowflake Contest have been announced, according to information from the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce.
This was a coloring contest open to area children ages 3 through 7. This year’s winners will ride in the 2021 Christmas Parade with Santa. The winners are Journey Harris and Shane Sansone, both of Watseka.
Journey Harris is 6 years old. Her parents are Joseph Harris and Jacey Kiger. Shane Sansone is 5 years old. His parents are Alyss Miller and Nick Sansone. The parade is set for 7 p.m. Nov. 26. For more information please contact the chamber office staff 815-432-2416.