ILLINOIS — Lindsey Ann Morrison and Ryne Phillip Haberkorn, both of Chicago, announce their upcoming wedding.
The bride-to-be is a graduate of Columbia College and is a jewelry and accessory representative. She is the daughter of Mary Ellen Morrison of Buffalo, New York, and David Morrison of Buffalo, New York and Marco Island, Florida.
The groom-elect is a 2009 graduate of Aurora University and works as a supervisor. He is the son of Phil and Sally Haberkorn of Watseka.
A June 18 wedding is planned at Curtiss Hotel in Buffalo, N.Y.